Bathinda: Late-night blaze kills bus conductor, reduces three buses to ashes

In a late-night blaze at Bhagta Bhaika bus stand in Bathinda district of Punjab, a conductor, who slept in a bus, was burnt to death. While three buses belonging to two firms were reduced to ashes, a fourth one was partially damaged.

The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Sharma.

The cause of fire is unclear. The fire reportedly began from one bus at around 11 pm and within no time it had spread to three more buses parked alongside. Sharma was sleeping in the bus belonging to New Malwa Transport company. Of the four buses, two were of New Malwa Transport company which were purchased by the owner just a day before. Both were burnt to ashes while a mini-bus of a private company had also been damaged completely. A fourth bus of Jassal transport service was partially damaged.

Initially, the fire was controlled by local residents of the area before help came from fire brigade department.

An NGO named Satkar committee purchased a private fire brigade vehicle with volunteers offering services as the area has no fire brigade vehicle. The vehicle comes from either Rampura Phul, Jaitu or Bathinda which are in the range of 15-50 kms.

The vehicle was purchased about two months ago by committee members by collecting voluntary donations. “We were fed up that authorities were not providing help in the form of a fire brigade vehicle to our area despite repeated requests. Hence we decided to have our own vehicle,” said Binder Singh, a resident of the area.

There were many buses parked inside the bus stand on Thursday night and the damage could have been massive if the locals hadn’t reached out soon. The private fire brigade also helps farmers in controlling farm fires in case standing wheat crop catches fire.

Residents said a government fire brigade vehicle was the need of the hour.