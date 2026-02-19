2nd crackdown in 12 days | Bathinda: police fire tear gas, stop farmers from marching to DC Office

In the second crackdown in 12 days, the Punjab Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells to stop the members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) from marching towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bathinda. The protestors were demanding the release of their two jailed senior leaders.

Police’s action further triggered protests and a dharna in and around Jeond village — several protestors were detained, while others dispersed.

Amid today’s clash between police and farmers, two members of the BKU Ugrahan — Charanjit Singh Marhi and Puneet Singh Jeond — got injured.

Jasveer Singh, BKU Ugrahan leader, said, “Puneet injured his hand and has been admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, while Charanjit fractured his leg. He is in a private hospital in Rampura Phul. Apart from this nearly 15 farmers were detained by police on Wednesday and not released till late evening.”