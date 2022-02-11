Women inspectors to head three police stations in Vadodara city

Three women police inspectors (PI) were Thursday appointed incharges of three police stations in the jurisdiction of the Vadodara city police commissionerate.

With this, in a first, the city now has four women police inspectors heading an equal number of police stations in the city.

In the order of Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh, issued late Thursday, PIs of four police stations were transferred with three new women PIs taking charge.

Three Police Inspectors BB Patel, PG Tiwari, and HG Tuwar, who were on Leave Reserve in the Police Control Room were appointed to Raopura, Laxmipura, and Gorwa police stations.

The Police inspectors of Gorwa and Laxmipura police stations were transferred to the Traffic department.

Additionally, the police inspector of Harni police station VK Desai has been transferred as station in-charge of Karelibaug police station as PI VN Mahida was sent to Leave Reserve at the police control room.

The transfers come at a time when the city police has already dissolved the Detection-staff (D-staff) unit of individual police stations and formed Local Crime Branch (LCB) units in each of the four city zones. The D-staff was dissolved after allegations of Raopura police D-staff unit trying to shield bootleggers.

Singh told The Indian Express, “The decision to appoint more women police inspectors to independently head the police stations in the city is to facilitate the environment for them to lead the force… There are doubts raised by male officers about their ability to handle some types of crime, but I have counselled the superior officers to change their notion and create a conducive environment for women to be heading police stations. Women officers are more sensitive and have more compassion and are seen to be more efficient.”

Earlier in October 2021, Singh had also appointed a woman police inspector to head the Bapod police station.