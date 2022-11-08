scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Vande Bharat train runs over 54-yr-old woman near Anand

The deceased was identified as Beatrice Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad. According to railway police, she was visiting Anand to meet a relative when she decided to cross the railway tracks.

The train was on its way to Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar Capital station. (File)

A 54-year-old woman was run over by the Vande Bharat Express near Anand railway station while crossing the railway track on Tuesday afternoon, railway police confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Beatrice Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad. According to railway police, she was visiting Anand to meet a relative when she decided to cross the railway tracks.

At around 4.30pm, when the Vande Bharat Express was crossing Anand railway station, where it does not have a stop, Peter could not spot the oncoming train.

The railway police has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

Officials of the Vadodara division of railways said that the train ran on its scheduled time without any delay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train.

There have been at least three incidents of cattle being run over by the train in the past one month.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:36:32 pm
Next Story

African solutions: Lagos art fair tackles climate and culture

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement