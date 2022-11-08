Vande Bharat train runs over 54-yr-old woman near Anand

A 54-year-old woman was run over by the Vande Bharat Express near Anand railway station while crossing the railway track on Tuesday afternoon, railway police confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Beatrice Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad. According to railway police, she was visiting Anand to meet a relative when she decided to cross the railway tracks.

At around 4.30pm, when the Vande Bharat Express was crossing Anand railway station, where it does not have a stop, Peter could not spot the oncoming train.

The railway police has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe.

Officials of the Vadodara division of railways said that the train ran on its scheduled time without any delay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 flagged off the inaugural run of the train.

There have been at least three incidents of cattle being run over by the train in the past one month.