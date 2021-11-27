Woman constable of Vadodara Railway police attacked, 1 booked

Gotri police station in Vadodara city on Saturday booked an unidentified person for allegedly assaulting a woman police constable attached to the railway police, who was on her way to report for duty on Friday night. The constable, Payal Gamiti, 26, was walking from her residence in the police line in Akota area when an unidentified person allegedly injured her in her leg with a knife.

Gamiti, who is attached to the Vadodara railway police station for the last six years, has stated in her FIR that she was leaving for duty from the Akota police line with a colleague at around 8.15 pm on Friday when an unidentified person accosted her near Dinesh Mill area.

“The attacker came walking from behind and first grabbed my hair and immediately slashed me with a knife on my left thigh… My colleague and I immediately screamed for help and the man escaped,” Gamiti told the police.

Gamiti has said that although she does not know the attacker, she could “recognise him” as being a man, who had previously threatened her around six months ago.

Gamiti was rushed to SSG hospital following the attack on Friday night.

Police Inspector SV Chaudhari of Gotri police station said that the accused could possibly be a “stalker”. Chaudhari said, “We are probing some local suspects… It is possible that he had been observing her for some time… The police constable has said she does not know the accused… We will find him soon.”

The Gotri police station has booked the man under IPC sections for voluntarily causing hurt (323), voluntarily hurting with a grievous weapon (324), and for criminal intimidation [506(2)] as well as under the Gujarat Police Act.