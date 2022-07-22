Water level rises in dams, 20 in Kutch filled to 68 pc

After heavy rainfall in most parts of the state over the past three weeks, dams in Gujarat have recorded a rise in water levels, especially 20 dams in Kutch that have seen a significant rise to record 68.17 per cent of their gross capacity from 19.70 per cent on June 29, according to the statistics of the Water Resources and Water Supply Department.

Of the 20 dams in Kutch, 13 are full and the region has a total storage of 226.68 MCM (million cubic metre), up from 62.14 MCM gross water recorded on June 29.

South Gujarat, which has 13 dams, has recorded 70.58 per cent filling until Thursday with six dams being full. The dams have a total of 6,097.19 MCM of gross storage, which is 2,519 MCM higher than the storage of 3,567.43 MCM recorded on July 21 last year. On June 29, just before Gujarat received rain, dams in South Gujarat recorded 41.81% filling with 3,606.38 MCM gross storage.

Navsari district, which witnessed floods last week has recorded 100 per cent gross storage of the 48.63 MCM designed capacity while Bharuch has recorded 95.2 per cent.

In Central Gujarat, which received heavy rain in districts like Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal, 17 dams recorded a total percentage filling of 42.81 per cent with a gross storage of 992.81 MCM on Thursday, which is 117.33 MCM higher than the available storage on the same day last year. On June 29, Central Gujarat recorded 32.61% filling and 760 MCM storage. Only one dam in Central Gujarat has been full.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam located in Narmada district was filled to 56.81 per cent capacity on Thursday, with a gross storage of 5,374.54 MCM from 44.6 per cent capacity on June 29. The dam has a gross storage capacity of 9,460 MCM by design, of which 5,760 MCM is the live storage capacity. The water level stood at 121.71 metres on Wednesday, while full reservoir level is 138.68 metres.

Dams in North Gujarat that recorded 11.45 per cent storage on June 29, increased to 20.90 per cent. As many as 15 dams in North Gujarat have a total gross storage capacity of 1,929.29 Million Cubic Metres (MCM), out of which the current gross storage is 403.25 MCM (220.87 MCM on June 29). North Gujarat is the only zone in the state that has recorded a deficit of 46.92 MCM on Thursday as compared to the gross storage last year.

According to the data, North Gujarat dams had collective water storage of 450.17 MCM on July 21, 2021. On May 31 this year, North Gujarat had 242.88 MCM gross water storage. Banaskantha district has recorded the lowest filling percentage of dams currently at 4.91 per cent.

Saurashtra’s 141 dams have a collective filling of 54.43 per cent and gross storage of 1408.88 MCM, up from 22.99% with 595.11 MCM on June 29 this year. The region has 11 dams completely filled following the spell of rain.