Water level in Sardar Sarovar dam reaches 129.75 metres

The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district recorded a level of 129.75 metres on Tuesday evening, following heavy inflow of nearly 2.7 lakh cusecs from Madhya Pradesh — increasing nearly three metres since Monday when it stood at 126.89 metres.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), however, has been generating hydropower through the 1,200 -MW Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) instead of opening the radial gates for a safe filling of the dam to its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

The dam currently has filled up to 69.97 per cent of its storage of 6,619.61 MCM. The RBPH is releasing 44,073 cusecs of water downstream in addition to the release from the Canal Head Powerhouse of 2,760 cusecs.

Due to the heavy outflow following power generation, the Garudeshwar Weir, located 12 kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, is overflowing above its 33-metre mark. Narmada river at the gauging point in Garudeshwar is currently flowing at 16 metres.