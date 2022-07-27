scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Water level in Sardar Sarovar dam reaches 129.75 metres

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), however, has been generating hydropower through the 1,200 -MW Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) instead of opening the radial gates for a safe filling of the dam to its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 27, 2022 12:17:29 am
The dam currently has filled up to 69.97 per cent of its storage of 6,619.61 MCM. The RBPH is releasing 44,073 cusecs of water downstream in addition to the release from the Canal Head Powerhouse of 2,760 cusecs. (File)

The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district recorded a level of 129.75 metres on Tuesday evening, following heavy inflow of nearly 2.7 lakh cusecs from Madhya Pradesh — increasing nearly three metres since Monday when it stood at 126.89 metres.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), however, has been generating hydropower through the 1,200 -MW Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) instead of opening the radial gates for a safe filling of the dam to its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres.

The dam currently has filled up to 69.97 per cent of its storage of 6,619.61 MCM. The RBPH is releasing 44,073 cusecs of water downstream in addition to the release from the Canal Head Powerhouse of 2,760 cusecs.

Due to the heavy outflow following power generation, the Garudeshwar Weir, located 12 kilometres downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, is overflowing above its 33-metre mark. Narmada river at the gauging point in Garudeshwar is currently flowing at 16 metres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement