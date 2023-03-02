VMC to elect new Mayor on March 10

The general board of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) will elect a new Mayor on March 10 after Keyur Rokadia, who was elected as a BJP MLA from Sayajigunj, resigned last week following the party’s directive.

The VMC Thursday announced that the general board will complete the procedure of accepting Rokadia’s resignation and electing a new Mayor on March 10. According to procedures, the current Mayor has six more months left before the stipulated two-and-a-half years ends after which a woman Mayor will be elected as Mayor.

Among the names in the reckoning for the post for the next six months include BJP leaders Chirag Barot, Nilesh Rathod, Manoj Patel and Hitendra Patel. While Rathod has been the BJP whip in the VMC, Patel is the Chairman of the Standing Committee.

Sources within the party said more aspiring candidates have also approached party leaders seeking the post and the “final decision” will rest with the party, which will then issue a mandate to its elected representatives.

Last week, the BJP issued a directive to leaders holding two elected posts to resign from their offices in the local civic bodies. As a result, Rokadia who was elected an MLA from Sayajigunj in December last year, resigned as the Mayor. However, Rokadia will continue to be a VMC corporator for the remaining tenure of three years.