VMC sends proposal to renew expired maintenance contracts without tendering

The road project department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Wednesday sought approval from the Standing Committee to renew expired contracts bypassing the mandatory tendering process, and also suggested an increase in cost.

The department put forth four proposals before the Committee to renew four expired contracts for four zones. Subsequently, the department presented four renewal proposals.

The Committee returned the proposals for revision, directing the department to bifurcate the maintenance works and conduct a fresh tendering process. The proposalstates that following the direction , a “joint meeting between VMC and the contractors” was held, where contractors “expressed their willingness” to continue at the old rate of Rs 10 crores each,

VMC has sought an extension of the four contracts for a period of six months and cost approval of Rs 16 crores per zone.