VMC Opp leader serves notice on chief, mayor

Leader of Opposition in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Ami Ravat, has served a legal notice on Vadodara municipal commissioner, mayor and four other office-bearers for the “misuse of taxpayers’ money” by allegedly approving entertainment grants to office-bearers in violation of the provisions of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act 1949.

Ravat, from the Congress, has challenged the VMC for illegal expenses amounting to Rs 49.12 lakh since the formation of the board in February 2021, incurred towards vehicles and grant for serving refreshments to visitors by five office-bearers.

Calling it a “wasteful expense of the taxpayers money”, Ravat in the legal notice, urged Agarwal to immediately comply with the provisions of the GPMC Act and withdraw the “illegal grants and facilities offered to the office bearers, except the Mayor”.

“At a time when the budget of the VMC is already overstretched and small works suggested by municipal councillors for maintenance of drainage and water supply lines are not being approved citing lack of funds, the VMC is indulging in misuse and wastage of taxpayers money,” the notice said.

Citing that she has repeatedly raised this in the General Board meeting, Ravat said that seven Congress corporators had voted for a resolution to withdraw the said facilities.

The legal notice contends that the VMC has incurred illegal expenses to the tune of Rs 42.19 lakh in the first year of the new board, which would amount to a total of Rs 2.5 crore in five years. Ravat’s notice enlists the “illegal expenses” under fuel expenses, driver salaries, cost of repairs, and discretionary expenses towards six elected representatives including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairman, Leader of BJP in VMC as well as the whip of BJP in VMC.

Ravat contended that since the formation of the board in March 2021, after the civic body polls were held in February 2021, the VMC has spent Rs 18.39 lakh for expenses for mayor’s travel and refreshments for visitors. Ravat also demanded that the VMC withdraw five vehicles given to other office-bearers as well as the extra vehicle given to the Mayor.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia told The Indian Express, “Wasn’t Ami Ravat a corporator in the earlier board when the same system was in place… Did the Congress Leader of Opposition not accept the vehicles earlier? Why did they not approach the court… They should go to the people and seek votes to increase their numbers instead of going to court.”