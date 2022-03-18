VMC gets SEBI go-ahead to raise Rs 100 crore through municipal bond

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has received the go-ahead of the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of municipal bond for development works sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Various PSUs and private companies are expected to make investments in the bond. The VMC bond will now be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for bidding next week.

In was in the budget for Financial Year 2019-20 that the VMC General Board had given in-principal approval for mobilisation of Rs 100 crore through issuance of Municipal Bond under AMRUT scheme, which was raised to Rs 200 crore in the FY 2020-21.

Under the AMRUT project, the VMC has got approval for its Detailed Project Report (DPR) of 14 works worth Rs 474.34 crore. The tender value for these works is Rs 533.40 crore of which the VMC has to contribute approximately Rs 224.4 crore. As per the approval of the General Board, the civic body has to raise Rs 100 crore through municipal bonds for the gap funding of its contribution in the AMRUT scheme.

The VMC has already sought the approval of its Standing Committee and appointed various agencies and intermediaries, like transaction advisors, credit rating agencies, legal counsel, chartered accountant firms among others, necessary for the issuance of the bond, officials said. The VMC had initially targetted a January 2021 release for the bonds but the process had been pushed back due to the delayed civic body elections owing to the Covid1-9 pandemic and revised SEBI regulations that had to be complied with, Tiwari said.

As many as 16 PSU and private companies have expressed interest in the VMC bond, officials said.

“The VMC had finalised its balance sheet of the last five financial years as per the National Municipal Accounting Manual and Accrual Base Double Entry System and got it audited and certified by an independent chartered accountant, which is a pre-requisite for the issuance of the bond. It was also mandatory to have a credit rating from two reported agencies for the issuance of the Municipal Bond,” Santosh Tiwari, the chief accountant at VMC, said.

The VMC had appointed India Rating and Research (Fitch) Ltd and CRISIL Ltd for the credit rating.

Tiwari said, “The VMC had filed the Preliminary Placement Memorandum (PPM) memorandum along with due diligence report with SEBI earlier in February through the transaction advisers. There were some queries that we resolved and the Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal also had a courtesy call with the SEBI officials… We are expecting good pricing since the Commissioner has also held one on one video conferences with top officials of potential investors…”

The VMC will also be mobilising the other Rs 100 crore once the first issue is successfully subscribed, Tiwari said.