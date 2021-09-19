VMC dismisses engineer suspended in bribery case

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday dismissed a suspended executive engineer of the Water Project Department, who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on August 31, 2019, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant. Executive engineer Mukund Patel was suspended Patel after the approval of a special standing committee convened on September 6, 2019.

In the dismissal order issued on Saturday, the VMC Standing Committee stated that Patel’s conduct and his subsequent arrest by the ACB had “impacted the image of the VMC” and it was “unbecoming of a Government servant to seek and accept a bribe”.

ACB caught Patel red-handed accepting the bribe and filed a chargesheet in the case. Patel’s arrest came a month after he, along with two other officers, was suspended in June 2019 for a controversy over the Nimeta water filtration plant that had not been serviced for over a decade, leading to complaints of water contamination from various parts of the city.

The VMC approved the prosecution of the officer on October 25, 2019, and later set up a departmental inquiry in November 2019. In July 2021 this year, the Standing Committee resolved to extend Patel’s suspension for 90 days and sought a detailed report of the departmental inquiry. On August 5 this year, the Municipal Commissioner submitted a report of the charge sheet of the departmental inquiry. The resolution of Patel’s dismissal states that the departmental inquiry found the charges levied against him to be true. Therefore, under The Gujarat Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule, 1971 as well as the relevant provisions of The Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the Standing Committee has resolved to dismiss Patel from service, it said.