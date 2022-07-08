Row over VMC dept’s proposal to clear Rs 1.09 cr for PM event

A proposal from the mechanical department of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) before the standing committee, seeking clearance of expenditure of Rs 1.09 crore towards the arrangement of transport for audience ferried to the June 18 event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ciy, has triggered a row.

The Opposition dashed off a letter to the Standing Committee chairman opposing the move and questioning the VMC’s role in organising the event, which was said to be that of a state government department. The standing committee will meet Friday to decide on the proposal.

Congress corporator and Opposition leader Ami Ravat has contended that the civic body has allegedly incurred an overall expense of Rs 25 crore in preparation for PM Modi’s June 18 event at Leprosy ground on Ajwa Road, and “burdened the citizens”.

In her letter to the standing committee chairman, Ravat said, “There is a proposal before the committee seeking clearance of an expenditure of Rs 1.08 crore towards the deployment of 929 buses to ferry people to the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at the Leprosy ground in Vadodara on June 18, organised by the Women and Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment Department… who instructed the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to make this arrangement…? Who has given VMC the right to make such extravagant expenditure from the taxpayers’ money?”

Ravat further contended that the VMC spent approximately Rs 25 crore for the event. She said, “We have learned that the VMC organised distribution of 45,000 food packets and water and took up levelling of roads leading to the leprosy ground, beautification of road dividers, hoardings of PM Modi and barricading among other things.”

“This expenditure has been thrust upon the citizens of Vadodara even as the VMC is looking for ‘donors’ to provide the monthly nutrition kit to patients of tuberculosis… When the VMC commissioner has clarified that the event was of the state government, under what budget head and at whose instruction did the VMC indulge in such a lavish expenditure in the city,” she added.

The proposal from the mechanical department put forth before the standing committee states that the “expenses of Rs 1.09 crore were incurred to ferry the beneficiaries of the government schemes to the Leprosy ground”.

The proposal states that as per the orders dated June 11 and June 16, various committees were formed to oversee preparations for the visit of PM Modi. “Among them was the transport committee, which handed out the task of arranging government and private buses to ferry the beneficiaries to the event venue and back… Accordingly, the VMC organised 119 city buses of Vadodara, 175 Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation buses from Vadodara depot, 235 private buses from Vadodara city, and 400 private buses from Surat at a total cost of Rs 109 crore for 929 buses….” the proposal states.

The proposal adds that since the number of buses as well as the number of beneficiaries to be ferried was “not certain but subject to change”, no tender process was initiated. The proposal seeks approval to empower the VMC commissioner to clear the sum of Rs 1.09 crore towards transport arrangements.

Of this, Rs 68 lakh has been shown as rent of 400 private buses from Surat at the rate of Rs 17,000 per bus whereas Rs 4.70 lakh was for 235 private buses deployed from Vadodara at a cost of Rs 2,000 per bus. The VMC will also pay Rs 31.50 lakh to GSRTC for 175 buses and Rs 4.16 lakh for 119 city buses deployed for the event.