VMC demolishes ‘White House’, five duplex homes in Danteshwar

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), at the direction of the City Survey Superintendent on Wednesday razed a swanky “White House” bungalow and five other duplex houses in Danteshwar area of Vadodara that were allegedly constructed on encroached government land.

The action followed a case of land-grabbing that was registered against six persons by the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch in January this year.

The decision to raze the structures came after the Vadodara district collectorate, which is the owner of the land, ordered the land to be vacated. VMC officials said that based on a request from the office of the city survey of the revenue department, the structures, including the one called “White House” were pulled down.

The demolition of White House bungalow, allegedly owned by the prime-accused in the case, Sanjay Parmar, was put on hold for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon as an emergency petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on the demolition. However, at 2.30 pm, the HC dismissed the petition and the VMC executed the demolition.

The swanky ‘White House’ bungalow in Danteshwar area. Bhupendra Rana The swanky ‘White House’ bungalow in Danteshwar area. Bhupendra Rana

On January 25, the Crime Branch arrested Parmar and his wife Lakshmi as well as a 70-year-old woman named Shanta Rathore, who was shown as the owner of the land in the forged revenue records. As per the case, Parmar and his wife connived with VMC officials to add the name of Rathore as the owner of the land, which belongs to the District Collector of Vadodara. Thereafter, the Parmars floated a real estate scheme on the land, constructing duplex houses — 27 of which were sold to unsuspecting customers at Rs 70 lakh each.

On February 7, the DCB also arrested three employees, including Deputy Town Planning Officer Soham Patel, junior clerk Nirmal Kantharia and draftsman Shana Tadvi, of the town planning department of the VMC.

While Lakshmi and Shanta Rathore have been granted bail, a local court rejected Parmar’s bail plea.

On Wednesday, Parmar’s family was seen removing their belongings, including designer wooden doors from the White House, before it was reduced to rubble.