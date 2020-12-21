Gujarat: Villagers shifted after fire in chemical factory in Panchmahal

About 700 residents moved to the primary school in the village. Arora said that nine fire tenders had been rushed to the spot, including foam extinguishers from private companies in the district.

Nearly 700 residents of Nandarkha village in Kalol taluka of Panchmahals district were shifted to a primary school after a fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the periphery of the village on Monday afternoon.

Panchmahals District Collector Amit Arora told The Indian Express that 23 persons were in the polymer plant when fire broke out. As nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control, close to 700 villagers from the Nandarkha village, located about 800 metres away from the site were shifted to a safer location.

Arora said, “All 23 workers came out safe and there was no casualty. Since the fire started in the polymer unit, there is no toxic emission. But carbon dioxide is a being majorly emitted. To be on a safer side and avert any possible complications to anyone in the periphery of the factory, we asked residents to shift for some time to the school.”

Arora said, “However, the exact cause of the fire will be know after the fire is doused. Our team from the industrial disaster team are at the spot to ascertain the primary cause.”

