Valsad train ‘suicide’: Girl was ‘not gangraped’ as per final FSL report, says SIT

A month after a 19-year-old girl’s body was found hanging inside a coach of one of the state’s busiest commuting trains — Gujarat Queen — at the terminating station of Valsad on November 4, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday said that the final report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had ruled out gangrape in the case.

Addressing reporters on Monday, investigating officer BS Jadav, deputy superintendent of railway police, said that the victim was “not gangraped as per medical reports” but the SIT will continue to investigate the case for the stipulated period based on the victim’s diary narration.

Revealing details of the FSL and the histopathology report of the victim, DySP Jadav said, “The final cause of death, as per the FSL is asphyxial death due to hanging. The FSL has ruled out gangrape of the victim as per the medical examination of her vaginal swab and viscera … A report of the sample of the vaginal swab of the victim sent to FSL has come back negative for semen strains. The viscera has also not indicated any poisoning… according to the medical reports, the victim had not been gangraped. But our investigation is ongoing. We are trying to gather other evidence that could support (her narration in her diary)…”

Jadav said that the investigators began probing into the angle of gangrape based on the narration of the alleged incident in the victim’s personal diary. Jadav told reporters, “The SIT had begun an investigation into the gangrape based on the victim’s diary, some witnesses as well as the missing cycle of the victim… The postmortem report has indicated three injuries on her hand, thigh, and inguinal region… we are not ruling out sexual assault yet as we might chance upon some incriminating material evidence or witness. There are minor injuries on her body as per the postmortem… she has also described abduction and her cycle was missing… We have questioned countless people from auto drivers, security guards, newspaper delivery agents to gather clues.”

Jadav said that officers of the SIT are now analysing the data of five mobile phones and digital video recorders (DVRs) of CCTV cameras of shops in the vicinity of the vaccine institute ground in Vadodara where the alleged crime took place on October 29. Jadav said, “We are analysing the data we have received from the FSL from five mobile phones… the analysis of CCTV cameras, DVRs of roadside shops is also ongoing. We will conclude the analysis on the case… so far, the case of gangrape booked at Valsad railway police, as well as abetment of suicide, continues.”

On December 4, The Indian Express reported details from the victim’s postmortem that had not indicated the presence of injuries to support the allegation of gangrape. The postmortem report, conducted at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Medical College Hospital of Valsad after receiving the body from the city railway police on November 4, mentions the presence of “old wound abrasions over the right thigh of five centimetres in length, a wound of six centimetres on the left upper arm and a four-centimetre wound on the right inguinal region, all black in colour.” The report states there was “no evidence of injury or fracture” on the victim’s skull, although the victim had claimed in her diary — the primary evidence in this case — that she was dragged over a stone-path, causing injuries on her head, after first falling unconscious when she hit her head against a wall while her perpetrators allegedly hit her bicycle with a vehicle to abduct her.

A senior officer of the SIT said that the victim’s narrative had a “serious discrepancy” with circumstantial and medical evidence found by the investigators. The senior officer said: “There are several contradictions in her own narration of the incident… While, we can presume that as a victim of the alleged incident, she could have been in trauma, her description of the entire sequence of events is not matching with findings on the ground and medical examinations. According to her personal diary account, she had turned unconscious after hitting against a wall and then regained consciousness before she was dragged to the deserted location, hitting her head on stones and passed out again… but she has also continued to describe the events as if she were awake.”

The official added, “In the first part of the account she has said that the accused allegedly tore off her clothes to commit the gangrape, but later, she has mentioned that when she was found by the ‘uncle’ (the first witness in the case), she was ‘not naked’… She has also said she did not see the two accused as she was unconscious most of the time but she has said that they were ‘not mavali type’ and were wearing ‘fragrance’ and ‘not more than 20-21 by the body’… We are unable to find even circumstantial evidence to corroborate her account yet but the attempt is ongoing.”

While the police continue to investigate the alleged sexual assault of October 29, investigators say the entire incident described in her personal diary took place within 27 minutes. The victim was last spotted in a CCTV in the lane near the Malhar point area in Vadodara at 6:22 pm on October 29 and was found injured but ‘fully clothed’ at the ground at 6:48 pm by the first witness — a bus driver passing by. The officer said the police teams first tried to reconstruct the sequence of events from a relatively less frequented lane of the junction. The CCTV footage has not shown the ‘actual abduction’ of the victim, the police said.

The SIT has interrogated three persons in the case so far — a security guard, from whose possession the victim’s cycle was recovered, a cleaner accomplice of the security guard as well as a man, who the victim spoke to for 36 seconds sometime before she allegedly died by suicide. DySP Jadav said that all three persons have been cleared as not being suspects in the case.