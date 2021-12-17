Vadodra: 2 run over by train, 1 injured while crossing railway track

Two persons were run over by a train and a woman was left grievously injured while they were crossing a railway track on the Vadodara-Kevadia route near Santpuri in Dabhoi, late on Wednesday night.

Around 11 pm Wednesday, Ramu Devipujak, Punam Devipujak, and his wife Sahdi were crossing the railway track near Santpuri when the two men were run over by a MEMU train while Sahdi suffered grievous injuries.

On Thursday, local residents said that they had been demanding a railway crossing at the point, which has a sizeable settlement and residents end up crossing the railway tracks, risking their lives.

When contacted, officials of Western Railway told The Indian Express that the decision to allot a railway crossing lies with the District Collector, who forwards the proposal to set up a railway crossing gate at necessary places. The official said that the Western Railways had not received any direction from the District Collector of Vadodara to install a railway crossing at the point of the accident.

District Development Officer (DDO) RM Patel, who is also in charge District Collector, said, “It was a case of illegal trespassing. The railways have put up fencing at this point, but people trespass from there for a short cut… The railway crossing is located just about 500 metres to one kilometre away. There is no proposal to us or any planning from railways for crossing there.”