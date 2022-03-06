Vadodara’s SSG hospital conducts surgery to treat Moyamoya disease for first time

In a first for Vadodara’s SSG hospital, the neurosurgery department successfully conducted two cerebral revascularization surgeries to treat the rare Moyamoya disease (MMD) in two children aged five and eight last month. The children were diagnosed with the condition following multiple episodes of strokes and seizures.

On Saturday, in a media interaction, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajan Aiyer and doctors of the department of neurosurgery at the hospital talked about the successful recovery of the two children, who were operated on on February 17 and 23, respectively.

The surgical process to treat Moyamoya disease, which involves restoring the blood flow to the brain by diverting a blood vessel from the scalp or a nearby muscle, is a complicated procedure that lasts over five hours, doctors said.

Dr Parth Modi, Endovascular neurosurgeon at SSG hospital said, “The surgery involves transplanting blood vessels to the brain… It is a delicate surgery and time-consuming. We undertook the process of indirect vascularisation, which involved transferring vessels from the surface of the scalp to the surface of the brain. Each surgery took five hours,”