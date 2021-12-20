Vadodara zoo gets pair of lion cubs, a month after losing lioness

Sayajibaug zoo received the lion cubs in exchange for the exotic birds it had given to Sardar Patel Zoological park in Kevadia in Narmada district.

A month after losing lioness Gayle to an injury, Vadodara’s Sayajibaug zoo has welcomed a pair of lion cubs from the Shakkarbaug zoo in Junagadh, following several months of wait to complete the process of exchange.

Sayajibaug zoo received the lion cubs in exchange for the exotic birds it had given to Sardar Patel Zoological park in Kevadia in Narmada district.

According to Sayajibaug zoo curator Dr Pratyush Patankar, the lion cubs were commissioned for the Vadodara zoo after the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Patankar told The Indian Express, “We had given some exotic birds, which Sayajibaug zoo has in good number, to the Kevadia safari park. Since the Kevadia zoo is in the process of filling in their enclosures, they are unable to exchange any animals but through the then Municipal Commissioner, we had put forth a request to be given something in exchange from another zoo… It was the best chance to seek a pair of lions.”

Patankar also added that the Vadodara zoo had requested that the lions should not be over three years old. The pair of cubs, yet to be named, was born in April 2020 in the Shakkarbaug zoo.

“The cubs are aged one year and eight months. They were born in April 2020 to two different lion pairs. Although they were born in captivity, they have a wild lineage. The male cub is more aggressive than the female cub. The lions handed over in pairs are always from different sets of parents so that the mating is possible and better…” the zoo curator added.

Patankar said that the zoo staff is ‘excited’ to name the cubs for the first time. “Previously, all big cats have been procured after they have been named… so we are now having animated discussions within the zoo about the names we should give them. This time, we are leaning towards giving them Indian names instead of English names.”

“We have a few options in mind like Vijayendra for the male lion and Maithili for the female cub, but we are yet to finalise it… since the Shakkarbaug zoo had already received the request for an exchange, they did not name the cubs that were already commissioned to be handed over… We will give them a name soon,” she added.

The cubs, as of now, have been placed in the old enclosure for lions in order to undergo a mandatory quarantine of a minimum of seven to 15 days, following which, the zoo authorities will bring them out on display in the main enclosure.

The main enclosure of the Sayajibaug zoo currently houses the lone male lion Kunwar following Gayle’s death in November.Kunwar and Gayle, both born in 2008 in Junagadh, were brought to the Vadodara zoo in 2010 from Shakkarbaug.