scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

Vadodara: Youth arrested after he surrenders for killing neighbour over verbal spat

Once Mochi left for work, Rohit allegedly followed him on his two-wheeler and beat him to death with a pipe. Rohit then reached the Makarpura police station and surrendered, police said.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
April 20, 2022 4:35:53 am
Vadodara: Youth arrested after he surrenders for killing neighbour over verbal spatAccording to the police, the accused and the deceased -- neighbours in Gokuldham society in Danteshwar -- regularly bickered over petty issues.

The Makarpura police station of Vadodara city police on Tuesday arrested a youth after he surrendered for murdering his 47-year-old neighbour in the Danteshwar area of the city, following a spat in which the deceased allegedly verbally abused the mother and sister of the accused.

According to the police, the accused and the deceased — neighbours in Gokuldham society in Danteshwar — regularly bickered over petty issues. On Tuesday, the deceased, Sunil Mochi, who worked as a contract driver of an excavator machine for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), got involved in a verbal spat with the accused, Bhavesh Rohit.

Police said that the deceased allegedly verbally abused the accused’s mother and sister, provoking him to attack Mochi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Once Mochi left for work, Rohit allegedly followed him on his two-wheeler and beat him to death with a pipe. Rohit then reached the Makarpura police station and surrendered, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Yashpal Jagani said, “The two had a history of enmity. In 2020, Rohit had filed a complaint against Mochi at Makarpura police station and the case is pending in court. Thus, when they entered into a spat on Tuesday morning, Rohit decided to finish off Mochi and surrendered thereafter.”

The Makarpura police station has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement