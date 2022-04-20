Vadodara: Youth arrested after he surrenders for killing neighbour over verbal spat

The Makarpura police station of Vadodara city police on Tuesday arrested a youth after he surrendered for murdering his 47-year-old neighbour in the Danteshwar area of the city, following a spat in which the deceased allegedly verbally abused the mother and sister of the accused.

According to the police, the accused and the deceased — neighbours in Gokuldham society in Danteshwar — regularly bickered over petty issues. On Tuesday, the deceased, Sunil Mochi, who worked as a contract driver of an excavator machine for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), got involved in a verbal spat with the accused, Bhavesh Rohit.

Police said that the deceased allegedly verbally abused the accused’s mother and sister, provoking him to attack Mochi.

Once Mochi left for work, Rohit allegedly followed him on his two-wheeler and beat him to death with a pipe. Rohit then reached the Makarpura police station and surrendered, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Yashpal Jagani said, “The two had a history of enmity. In 2020, Rohit had filed a complaint against Mochi at Makarpura police station and the case is pending in court. Thus, when they entered into a spat on Tuesday morning, Rohit decided to finish off Mochi and surrendered thereafter.”

The Makarpura police station has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder.