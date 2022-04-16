Vadodara West, South zones to face disruption in water supply

As the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) undertakes the work to complete the pipeline connecting the Vadatalav in Pavagadh in Panchmahal district to the Narmada main canal, close to nine lakh residents of the West and South zones of Vadodara city will face water supply disruptions for a week from Friday.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) received an intimation of disruption of supply of 75 Million Litres per Day (MLD) from SSNNL due to the ongoing work on the Narmada main canal, following which, the civic body has decided to judiciously release water from the branch canal.

The Narmada main canal supplies 75 MLD water to Vadodara through the Sherkhi intake well, which then reaches the water treatment plant in Khanpur, before being supplied to the water tanks in the West and South zones of the city. VMC officials said that on receiving the intimation from SSNNL about the water cut, the civic body requested the SSNNL to fill up the branch canal.

Additional city engineer for water works and executive engineer (water supply) Amrut Makwana told this newspaper, “The SSNNL is conducting some major work on the main canal due to which they will not be able to provide the stipulated volume of 75MLD water for a week. When we received the intimation regarding disruption of supply from April 15 to 21, we spoke to them to make arrangements to fill up the branch canal that would ensure a supply for at least a few days. They have considered our request and stored maximum capacity water in the branch canal… we will use it judiciously.”

The VMC currently utilises 300 MLD water from the Mahisagar through the French wells located in Rayka, Dodka, Poicha, and Fajalpur as well as 150 MLD water from Ajwa through the Nimeta filtration plant and relies on the Sherkhi-Khanpur treatment plant for the 75 MLD water from Narmada through SSNNL. The deficit will affect the supply of water to Gayatri Nagar, Hari Nagar, and Tandalja water tanks in the West zone as well as Manjalpur and Makarpura GIDC water tanks in the South zone, Makwana said.

CV Nadpara, director of canals, SSNNL, told this newspaper that the ongoing work involved connecting the pipeline network from the Narmada main canal to Vadatalav in Pavagadh.

“We are installing a head regulator on the main canal to join it to the ready pipeline of Vadatalav in Pavagadh. For this, we have had to reduce the level of the main canal. We might finish this task within four days and have filled up the branch canal, which will help meet the demand,” Nadpara said.