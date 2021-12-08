Vadodara: Two held for manufacturing liquor as ‘ayurvedic syrup’

The agency had sent samples for forensic analysis, the report of which concluded that the primary ingredient was an alcoholic substance.

The Vadodara Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) detained two persons for their alleged involvement in a racket manufacturing liquor under the guise of an ayurvedic syrup.

The PCB has been investigating the racket after a raid at a factory in the Durga Industrial Estate in Sankarda village on December 2 unearthed a huge stock of ethanol, the primary raw material used in manufacturing alcohol. The agency had sent samples for forensic analysis, the report of which concluded that the primary ingredient was an alcoholic substance.

The detained are Nitin Kotwani and Trupti Panchal, the PCB said on Wednesday, adding, “Kotwani was earlier jailed for producing methanol-mixed duplicate sanitisers that are injurious to health. After he was released on bail, he got involved in manufacturing alcohol in the guise of producing an ayurvedic concoction.”

The two will be formally arrested after the mandatory Covid-19 tests, police said. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery among others as well as the Prohibition Act.