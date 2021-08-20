Vadodara: Two cases lodged under anti-land grabbing Act

The Vadodara city police on Thursday, registered two separate FIRS under the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition). Act, 2020, at Makarpura and Panigate police stations.

In one FIR registered at the Makarpura police station, the complainant, Kirit Patel, a resident of the Jetalpur area of Vadodara has stated that his ancestral property is located on plots of different survey numbers in the Tarsali area. Of these, the complainant’s nephew had allegedly staked ownership rights on one of the plots and in 2013, trespassed the fencing of the plot and initiated the construction of a concrete structure, also putting up a signboard of his ownership.

According to Patel, a local court hearing their civil petition over the land dispute passed a decree against the nephew but it did not deter the nephew to give up on the ‘”illegal possession” of the land.

Patel then approached the Makarpura police station to file a complaint under the Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act. The police have initiated a probe into the allegations.

In the second FIR filed at Panigate police station, the complainant is a 53-year-old resident of Waghodia Road, Mayuri Pandit. She has alleged that two commercial shops owned by her are in “illegal possession” of the accused.

The complaint states that the two shops are part of her husband’s share of the partnership in the construction of the commercial complex located on Waghodia Road. The two shops that had remained unsold, were given out on lease for a period of 11 months at a monthly compensation of Rs 8,500 to Sajid Latif Shaikh for his fabrication business.

The complaint states, “After the demolition of the Sulemani chawl (in 2016, by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation), the complainant and her family gave the shops to the family of the accused to live in and conduct their fabrication business on grounds of compassion. The lease was extended on one occasion but now, the owners have sought their property back and asked the accused to vacate the shops and hand over the possession.”

The complaint states that the accused stopped paying the monthly rent since 2019 and also refused to vacate the shop, leading to a previous complaint in the same year. However, since the accused did not hand over possession, the complainant and moved the court to initiate proceedings to legally dispossess the accused of the property.

The Vadodara court had recently directed the Panigate police station to file a case under the Land Grabbing laws and initiate action against Shaikh.

Earlier, two other cases of land grabbing have been filed at two police stations of Vadodara district.