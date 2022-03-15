Vadodara: Two Bangladeshi women, one other inmate escape from reform home

The police have launched a search to nab three inmates of the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh located in Nizampura. The three women allegedly escaped from the reform home in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two of the three escapees are said to be Bangladeshis, who were caught with fake Aadhaar cards on a train at the Vadodara station last week.

The three women were sent to the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh after being detained by the Ahmedabad police from the Howrah-Ahmedabad express on Friday. The custody of the women had been handed over to the missing person cell of the Vadodara railway police. During the investigation, the police had seized three fake SIM cards, six mobile phones, cash, and ATM cards from the women. The fake Aadhaar cards were registered against addresses in Bharuch district.

The CCTV footage from the reform home shows that around 2.45am on Tuesday, the three inmates placed a plastic drum on a metal rack meant to hold pots and plants and jumped over the wall, hoodwinking the security guard.

Assistant Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said, “We have sent out teams to nab them; two of the three women are Bangladeshis. We are going to apprehend them and hand them over to the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh.”