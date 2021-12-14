Vadodara: Twin brothers ‘attempt suicide over NEET anxiety’, one dies

An 18-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide over anxiety about the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Vadodara’s Subhanpura area on Monday. His twin brother also allegedly attempted suicide along with him but was saved, said the police.

The Laxmipura police said the brothers — Rupen and Rihan — had been anxious about preparations for the NEET, the all-India pre-medical entrance test, and had appeared for a mock exam a few days ago.

The police said that when the parents of the boys — both working as teachers at a government primary school in Anand district — returned home on Monday evening, they found out that the boys had allegedly attempted suicide.

The two were rushed to a hospital where Rupen was declared dead on arrival and Rihan was admitted for treatment, said the police.

The police said that they had not found any suicide note in the boys’ room but as per the statement of the family, they were studying at a private school in Karelibaug and had appeared for a preparatory test for the NEET exam next year.

Bakul Chaudhary, the assistant commissioner of police, B Division, told The Indian Express: “The family has said in a primary statement that the twins were anxious about the results for a preparatory test for the NEET and could have attempted suicide because of depression. We have begun a probe and will get into the details once the surviving brother can record his statement. The family is in deep shock. The rites of the deceased son will be held this evening. The health of the second son has stabilised now and we will get more details once the family recovers from the trauma.”