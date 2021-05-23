Vadodara: Three held for illegally selling pain reliever drug, over 900 vials recovered

The SOG has handed over the three accused to the Gotri police station and will be formally arrested following the mandatory Covid-19 test.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara police on Saturday nabbed three men for allegedly selling pentazocine lactate injection without a permit.

The accused ran a business in the name of Dev Enterprise, trading in baby and female hygiene products, and were found to have a stash of 906 injection vials of 1ml each of Pentazocine Lactate, which is a scheduled drug that can be sold only by registered druggists on the basis of a valid prescription from doctors.

Police Inspector S G Solanki of Vadodara SOG said that the accused were selling the injections at a price of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per vial via an established network in the city.

“The drug is a pain reliever what that has an anesthethic effect and is highly addictive. The literature of the drug also mentions that overuse can lead to addiction as it affects the central nervous system of humans. Generally, it is used in severe cases like treatment of cancer and other such illnesses,” Solanki said.

According to the SOG, the three accused, Vijay Panchal, 42, Suraj Patel, 33, and Harish Panchal, 37, would bring the contraband injections to Vadodara in boxes of chocolates, baby products and sanitary napkins along with the goods transported as part of their trade.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for being in possession of the drug involving commercial quantity and criminal conspiracy.

The SOG has seized 906 vials of the injection amounting to Rs 27,180, cash of Rs 18,000, four mobile phones, one sedan and an autorickshaw used in the transportation of the drug.

The SOG has handed over the three accused to the Gotri police station and will be formally arrested following the mandatory Covid-19 test.