Vadodara: SSG hospital gets CT scan machine after 15 years of wait

After a wait of 15 years, the Department of Radiology of Vadodara’s SSG Hospital has received the Computed Tomography (CT) Machine from the state government.

In a release on Friday, the radiology department, headed by Dr Chetan Mehta, said that the CT machine, which had been damaged in the 2005 floods in Vadodara city, has finally been replaced “after a long endurance and patience of 15 years”.

The release said, “The machine has now become a boon for diagnosing Covid-19 patients coming to OPD/IPD, as the reports are dispatched within an hour of the scan. Donations have helped procure two Sonoscape ultrasound machines. We have also received a high-end ultrasound machine with seven latest probes, four 46-inch television LED screens, and a refrigerator as well as three Fluoroscopic 800 Ma Machines through contributions.” For Covid patients, the department has also received Portable Digital X-Ray Machines.

The department is also expecting a new MRI scan machine from the state government by the end of this year, it said.