Vadodara: She Teams to function as ‘anti-romeo’ squads at sheri garba venues

Vadodara city Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh Thursday directed the She Teams in all police stations– a unit of women officers — to function as “anti-romeo” squads to ensure safety of women attending sheri garbas as part of the Navratri festival. A total of 43 She Teams have been told to be actively present on the ground until midnight — the deadline for garba venues to wind up festivities– on the nine nights of the festival, instead of their usual duty hours that end at 10 pm.

“The officers of the She Team will be dressed in casual clothes and will keep an eye on the sheri garbas in their own jurisdictions until midnight. On regular days, their second shift ends at 10 pm but for the nine nights of Navratri, they will be on the ground until midnight. We have identified specific areas under police stations that are prone to cases of eve-teasing and such incidents of harassment against women. The presence of the women officers on the ground will help avert such untoward incidents,” Singh told The Indian Express.

With the commercial garbas prohibited this year, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents are expected to head to public street garbas in their vicinity, which are vulnerable to the presence of “anti-social elements”, the police circular issued to the police inspectors of the city Thursday states.