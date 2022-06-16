Vadodara: Rusticated MSU student writes to PM Modi seeking help

Former fine arts student of Vadodara’s MS University, who was debarred on May 13 following a controversy over his artwork, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the matter.

In his letter addressed to the PM, Kundan Kumar Mahato, who was a student of Masters of Visual Arts of the Sculpture department of the Faculty of Fine Arts, stated that his artwork was intended to be the “voice against the violence and injustice that happen to women”.

In the letter sent to the PMO by email on Wednesday, three days ahead of Modi’s arrival in Vado-dara, Kundan has cited the struggles of his father — a daily wage labourer — in educating him.

“Recently my artwork was misinterpreted and used as a tool to attack my Faculty of Fine Arts, MSU. I belong to a very poor family in a small village in Bihar. I am the son of a daily wage labourer and our annual income comes below poverty line… My father is an illiterate who struggles to educate me. I came in the second position in the college entrance process here at MSU. I feel deeply wronged and pained, and am at a loss since my education is at stake,” states Kundan in his letter.

Kundan has also sought a short meeting with the PM in Vadodara to implore an intervention in the MSU’s decision to rusticate him.

In his letter, Kundan explained that through his artwork, he intended to raise voice against the crimes on women and calimed that he was not given a fair hearing before being “punished for a crime I never did”.

The letter states, “My intentions were not heard or considered and I had been accused and punished for a crime that I never did…. my right to education was attacked by rusticating me from all the departments of the MSU… my intention was not at all to hurt religious sentiments… my work tried to voice against the violence and injustice meted out to women in our country where women are worshipped as goddesses.”

Kundan has also cited the MoU signed between MSU and the ambitious Central Vista project of the Government of India in his letter, urging PM Modi to grant him time in person during his visit to Vadodara.