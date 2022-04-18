20 arrested for rioting in Vadodara

The Karelibaug police of Vadodara city Monday arrested 20 people in an alleged case of rioting in which a temple was desecrated shortly after midnight.

The riot broke out between two groups Sunday midnight following an alleged assault of a two-wheeler rider at Amdavadi Pol. Within minutes, the clash snowballed into a full-fledged riot with stone-pelting reported and mobs allegedly vandalising private vehicles along the stretch of the street from Raopura Tower to the Jubileebaug area. The mob also allegedly damaged parked handcarts belonging to vendors on the street before allegedly desecrating the statue of a temple dedicated to Sai Baba in the Jubileebaug area, police said.

Two FIRs — one at the Raopura police station and the second at Karelibaug — were filed Monday morning as a midnight street fight between two groups over an alleged incident of rash driving spilled over to rioting and stone-pelting. While the FIR filed at Raopura is against 10 unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a man, the one at Karelibaug has been filed against a mob of 20 unidentified persons for rioting and the alleged desecration of a temple.

The mob dispersed as police teams from Raopura and Karelibaug police stations, along with senior officials of the Vadodara city police, rushed to the spot. Local political leaders also arrived at the spot to urge the police to conduct an immediate search and combing operation. The idol of the temple was replaced instantly by sourcing it from a local maker at around 1.30 am.

Raopura street in Vadodara’s old city witnessed a tense Monday morning as the police began rounding up the suspects in the FIRs filed.

Karelibaug Police Inspector VK Desai told this newspaper that all 20 accused in the alleged temple attack have been identified and arrested. “We have identified 20 accused and arrested them on Monday. The probe is ongoing but it appears that vandalising the temple was not pre-planned. It occurred during the clash that followed the first attack… The accused are all above 25 years of age,” Desai said.

According to the FIR registered at Raopura, the first incident took place at the junction of Amdavadi Pol area at around midnight when a group of about 10 people — unidentified so far — assaulted the complainant on suspicion that he had indulged in rash driving, the police said. “There was a rumour that a two-wheeler rider had been zooming in the area and harassing locals in which some people were hurt… The group of the accused claimed that they were looking for the said two-wheeler when they came across the complainant and assumed him to be the person they were looking for. They assaulted him before his friend reached to his aid and rushed him to SSG hospital,” said Megha Tewar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Division.

The complainant, who is undergoing treatment at SSG and is stable, has said in the FIR that he was returning home after meeting a friend at a tea stall near Nyaymandir when the accused stopped and assaulted him with iron pipes “without any reason”. The Raopura police has lodged the FIR against “eight to 10 unidentified persons” under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), rioting armed with a deadly weapon (148), offence committed by every member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object (149), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons (324), and voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325) as well as Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act for disobeying the prohibitory orders in place.

Three of the eight suspects were rounded up early Monday morning, Raopura Police Inspector Bhavana Patel said. “We have identified and detained three persons so far. The rest of the accused are being identified through CCTV cameras… We will arrest them after confirming the evidence as it is a sensitive investigation,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, in the FIR lodged at Karelibaug, a mob of about 40 accused people has been booked under IPC Sections for act done by a criminal knowledge or intention (35), unlawful assembly (143), member of unlawful assembly armed with a deadly weapon likely to cause death (144), rioting (147), offence committed by every member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object (149), defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult a religion (295), rioting (147), and wantonly giving provocation to with an intent to cause a riot (153), mischief causing damage (429), endangering life or personal safety of others (336, 337), uttering obscene words [294 (A)] and criminal intimidation [506(2)].

The city police deployed additional forces in the area to ensure peace and order Monday morning. “A probe has been launched into the incident. Primarily, the riot was a result of the attack on a two-wheeler rider at Amdavadi Pol. The situation was brought under control immediately and there has been calm in the area. Since it is a busy market area, the shops have opened and it is business as usual… We have deployed heavy force in the walled city area,” said Vadodara Commissioner of Police, Shamsher Singh.