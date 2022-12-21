Vadodara reports one case of BF.7 variant

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) reported a case of the new Omicron BF.7 variant of Covid-19, which is rapidly spreading across the globe. The civic body broke the news Wednesday after receiving the genome-sequencing result of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 in September this year.

According to a VMC release, a 61-year-old female patient had tested positive for BF.7.

“The woman, aged 61, a resident of the Subhanpura area in Vadodara had arrived from the US on September 11, 2022, and tested positive for Covid-19 on September 18, 2022. The patient had taken three doses of the Pfizer vaccination and was in home isolation… Her sample had been sent for genome sequencing to Gandhinagar and the genome-sequencing result for the BF.7 variant arrived today (Wednesday). The patient is in good health and as per the guidelines, three of her close contacts were tested during the time she was Covid-19 positive. The close contacts had tested negative for Covid-19,” says the release.

Dr Devesh Patel, Medical Officer for Health (MOH), VMC, said: “Currently, the Covid-19 situation in Vadodara is normal and about 100-150 suspected cases are being tested daily, out of which about five patients test positive every week. Currently, no Covid-19 patient is under hospitalisation. The city is well-equipped and vigilant to deal with a possible Covid-19 wave in the future.”