Vadodara: Probe into ‘rioting’ by hotel owner running business on private land

Police have begun an investigation into a case of rioting and criminal intimidation by a hotel owner who was allegedly running his business from a tin-sheet structure on a private land belonging to a trust in Vadodara.

On Tuesday, an anti-encroachment team of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) led by Deputy Mayor Nanda Joshi and Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Patel, visited the spot in Karelibaug, to check on the complaints of encroachment when a heated argument ensued with the hotel owner, who was joined by local residents.

Officials of the anti-encroachment department were called in to clear the encroachment from the land belonging to the trust of a local community when the hotel owner allegedly hurled a gas cylinder at the officials and threatened with a suicide bid by holding a knife on his own neck.

Patel said, “When we asked the owner for papers, they hurled abuses at us. Since they did not have any documents to prove possession of the land, the anti-encroachment department removed the structure…”

Patel said the members of the community approached police to lodge a complaint against the hotel owner. Patel said, “They hurled an LPG gas cylinder at us, which luckily did not burst… the owner also staged a suicide bid holding a knife and threatening us.” Inspector VN Mahida of Karelibaug police station said, “We are registering an FIR under IPC sections for rioting and criminal intimidation against the hotel owner.”