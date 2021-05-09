Vadodara police seeks RTO report on whether SUV has ‘enough space’ for rape

LCB officers said the need for expert opinion was felt in order to “substantiate” the case, currently based on the complainant’s statement.

The Vadodara Road Transport Office (RTO) has received an unusual request from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Vadodara district police. The LCB has asked the RTO to issue a certificate for an SUV confiscated in an alleged case of rape to ascertain whether the vehicle would have “enough space” for the crime to take place after the front seat was “pushed back”, and the sturdiness of its central locking system.

Officials at Vadodara RTO said they were “baffled” because it was the first such request they have received to examine a vehicle involved in the rape case — a Toyota Fortuner — belonging to the accused, Bhavesh Patel, a former councillor of Padra Municipality and an alleged bootlegger, according to the police release.

An RTO official said, “This is definitely the first time that the police have asked for a technical certificate for the central locking system and the leg space that can be created by pushing back the seats… But the RTO can only give the mathematical report. The department cannot opine whether the crime occurred in that much space or not. It is for the police to prove.”

LCB officers said the need for expert opinion was felt in order to “substantiate” the case, currently based on the complainant’s statement. LCB Police Inspector Divansinh Vala said, “The reason we have written to the RTO is to get the technical certificate and expert opinion to prove that such a crime could have occurred in the vehicle, as reported by the victim.”

“Our aim is to make a water-tight case,” Vala said.

The alleged occured in the wee hours of April 27. The police complaint was filed on April 30 and Patel was arrested on May 2 from Jaipur and has been remanded to judicial custody.