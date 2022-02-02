Vadodara police destroys over 60k containers of seized IMFL

The Vadodara city police Wednesday destroyed 60,003 bottles and cans of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.07 crore, seized by four police stations in multiple prohibition raids across the city.

A cache belonged to Zone 3 of Vadodara city police from four police stations — Wadi (2,408 worth Rs 7.54 lakh), Panigate (16,629 worth Rs 27 lakh), Makarpura (13,800 worth Rs 21.78 lakh), and Manjalpur (27,166 worth Rs 50.79 lakh) — went under the road roller on the ground at Tarsali-Chikodara road, following court orders in 219 cases of prohibition filed by the four police stations between December 2020 and December 2021 .

Wednesday’s disposal of seized liquor in the city under Prohibition law was part of the larger drive to crack down on liquor in the dry state, according to senior police officers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Karanraj Vaghela, Zone 3, who is the chairman of the committee formed to destroy the muddamal of alcohol told The Indian Express, “The liquor seized by four police stations of Zone 3 were brought to the ground on Wednesday and disposed of as per procedure by crushing under a road roller… The bottle pieces and tins are then thrown into a pit and covered with mud. We also set fire on the area where the bottles are crushed so that alcohol doesn’t percolate into the ground…”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Karanraj Vaghela Vaghela said that as per usual practice, inspectors of the police stations make a request before the respective civil courts hearing the prohibition cases to grant permission for the destruction of the muddamal seized during the raids. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Vaghela said that as per usual practice, inspectors of the police stations make a request before the respective civil courts hearing the prohibition cases to grant permission for the destruction of the muddamal seized during the raids. After the court’s nod, the contraband is destroyed by crushing under a road roller on open ground in the jurisdiction of the city police, in presence of top police officials as well as the local administrative officials.

“The muddamal is of cases that are already in trial in the respective courts. Storing such a huge stash of seized liquor in police stations is difficult… We take special permission from the court citing that the chargesheet in the FIRs has been filed and that samples of the seized liquor have been collected and tested,” he said.

Vaghela added that the sub-divisonal magistrate, as well as the district prohibition officer, are summoned. “The bottles and cans are placed according to the sequence of the FIR under which they have been seized. The officials count the exact quantity to make sure that no boxes are missing before it is destroyed.”Apanchnama of the destruction is also conducted and it bears the signature of the incharge of the police station, the batch numbers of the seized goods as well as other details.