Vadodara police counselled 93 people who attempted suicide this year

The ‘She Team’ of the Vadodara City police has counselled 93 people who attempted suicide between March and October this year, according to official data. Of the 93, 49 said they tried to end their life because of family discord.

Ten persons tried to end their life due to financial crisis, 12 were suffering from depression while seven said they were “tired of life due to illnesses” and 15 others attempted suicide for various other reasons. The police counselled the 93 persons over 209 meetings.

The city police’s suicide helpline ‘Zindagi’, which was launched on June 2, 2021, in association with Vandrevala Foundation and the psychology department of MS University, has counselled people seeking support due to various anxieties — from unemployment to marital discord and financial crisis.

Sub-inspector Vaishali Parmar of the ‘She Team’ told The Indian Express, “The 15 persons who attempted suicide for various reasons include teenage students facing pressures. Twelve people who tried to end their lives because of failed relationships or unrequited love have been categorised as cases of mental stress… The ‘She Team’ began actively counselling persons in March this year whereas the helpline has been available since June last year.”

Vadodara commissioner of police Shamsher Singh, who launched both the ‘She Team’ and the ‘Zindagi’ helpline during his tenure in the city, said that the city police has also reached out to corporates and NGOs to join hands to provide workable solutions to people facing dilemmas.

“We have realised that people, who are contemplating suicide are looking for a person to listen to their story. We now have an institutional set-up. It is not only for rescuing the person but also following up regularly to avert another attempt… It is about giving hope, which is most important and then comes the question of the way ahead. Many times, people feel the road has ended for them but we have to show them that there is a way out and we can help them find it… So, we have also reached out to corporates,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Narrating cases of women in abusive marriages who have been rescued from attempted suicides to a senior citizen NRI facing lonely years, Singh said, “We have brought on board the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) as well as NGOs and some corporates on board. We realised that some women who were counselled for attempted suicide asked how they would be able to live if they did not want to return to the abusive set-up… So, it was essential to have the corporates come forward and help in rehabilitation. We have been able to resettle women in some of these cases… Even in those cases where the attempted suicide has been because of unemployment or financial crisis, we can help them find a way.”

Singh added that the helpline has come as a boon for many who had no one to turn to. “A senior NRI citizen from Chhani who attempted suicide broke down during the counselling session… He also came to meet me after the counselling and shared how it had changed his perspective. Compassion always helps those attempting suicide… Hope is the keyword.”

Apart from the police helpline of 1096, where callers reach out for counselling, the department also identifies calls from hospitals reporting cases of attempted suicide. In July last year, the police teams had proactively begun counselling 557 people who survived attempted suicides since the beginning of 2020.

According to the data of the Vadodara city police, 370 people survived attempted suicides in 2020. The police had received 31 station diary entries and 339 calls from hospitals reporting cases of attempted suicide in 2020, where the person did not want to pursue police action.