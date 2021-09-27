Vadodara: Police constable dies after he rams motorcycle into parked truck

A police constable returning home after night duty was killed in the wee hours of Monday after his motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 48 near Tarsali in Vadodara.

Bhadreshsinh Solanki, 33, a native of Navinagri Koprej in Panchmahal’s Halol taluka, was attached to the Varnama police station for the past three years.

According to an FIR filed at the Makarpura police station by Solanki’s brother, despite having the option of parking the truck at a vacant spot on the parking track of the highway, the truck driver had parked it in the middle lane without turning the parking lights on to indicate it was stationary.

“The rear of the truck was also covered with tarpaulin sheet making it difficult for vehicles trailing it to make out if it was moving or stationary,” it stated.

The police have registered a case of negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the truck driver. Solanki is survived by his wife and two children.