Vadodara police arrest three for ‘humiliating’ Dalits at garba event

The Vadodara rural police Monday arrested three persons in an alleged case of atrocity against members of the Scheduled Caste at Pilol in Savli taluka after a Dalit villager and his family members were “humiliated and abused” at a garba event organised by members of the upper caste in the village.

The arrest followed a probe launched by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Atrocity Cell of the Vadodara rural police Monday after a 37-year-old man complained about the events that unfolded at the venue where his cousin’s wife and 11-year-old niece were playing garba Sunday night.

He has said that the garba organisers of the village not only “humiliated” his cousin’s wife and his niece by turning them away from the venue, but also hurled casteist abuses at him when he tried to reason with the “known villagers” of the upper caste. “They joined the garba and even completed one circle of the dance when the third garba singer of our village, Tara Lala Parmar, called out to them and asked to get out of the venue. She told them that they could not play at the same venue as the others. Both of them came out feeling humiliated and crying miserably,” the complaint stated.

He further stated that he spotted the village Sarpanch seated at the venue and tried to ask him to intervene in the matter. “The Sarpanch did not respond even when I called out to him. But three other persons of our village–Chattrasinh Parmar alias Bhuvaji, Mukesh Parmar, and Lala Shana Parmar–charged towards me and started abusing me instantly,” he said, adding the three villagers threatened and asked him to take away the women of his community from the garba ground.

The complainant, who works as an office boy at a private steel manufacturing company in Manjusar Alindra GIDC, has urged the police to book the villagers who “meted out unbearable humiliation, especially to a woman and child”.

DySP DH Gor of the SC/ST Cell confirmed to The Indian Express that Mukesh, Chhatrasinh and Lala have been arrested. “We are also looking for the fourth accused, a woman named Tara Lala Parmar, who was the first to turn away the two Dalit women. She will be arrested soon.”

The FIR has been lodged under Section 294 of the IPC for abusing the complainant as well as under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.