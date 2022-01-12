Vadodara municipal corporation: Civic body chief proposes to increase administrative wards

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal on Tuesday proposed to increase the number of administrative wards from 12 to 19 to provide “people-friendly civic administration”.

In a proposal put forth before the Standing Committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Agarwal said that Vadodara city has expanded from 158.60 square kilometres (sq km) to 219.07 sq km, with an additional area of 57.48 sq km added to the VMC limits vide state government notifications since 2006.

The proposed number of wards at 19 also corresponds with the number of electoral wards of the VMC, thus making it a “single ward” for administrative and electoral purposes.

According to the VMC proposal, the new arrangement would allow “seamless and effective civic administration” to be offered to a population of 17.41 lakh residents of Vadodara.

The proposal stated, “In the year 2006, the then city area 158.60 square kilometres was divided into four zones, namely East, West, North and South and 12 administrative wards… Time and again, the state government, after having talks with the civic corporations declares notifications to include more areas in the city limits under municipal corporation …”

The proposal further said, “A total of 57,48 square kilometres of the area has been added to the VMC limits since 2006, taking the total area up from 158.60 square kilometres to 219.08 square kilometres.”

The proposal has also enlisted the 19 wards to be divided among the four zones to correspond with the 19 election wards of the same number.

Thus, the North zone will comprise of wards 1, 2, 3, 7 and 13 as well as the electoral wards of the same number; the South zone will include Wards 16, 17, 18 and 19 while wards 4, 5, 6, 14, and 15 have been classified in the East Zone and wards 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in the West Zone, proposal stated.

Each administrative ward has been divided on the basis of an average population of 82,000 to 1 lakh. While ward 13 has the lowest population at 82,845, Ward 8 — which houses the office of the current administrative Ward 10 — has the highest population of 1 lakh.

The VMC Standing Committee will meet later this week to discuss the proposal. The corporation has also proposed to have the 19 administrative ward offices in each jurisdiction.

While the office spaces of the existing 12 wards have been put to use, the seven additional offices have been proposed to be made in the Chhani Gram Panchayat office (new ward 1), Sardar Market Kevadabaug (new ward 13), a community hall in Warasiya (new ward 6), two locations of shops in affordable housing schemes (new wards 9 and 10), and Tarsali Atithigruh (new ward 19).