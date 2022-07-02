Issued him ‘eligible’ hall ticket: MS varsity prohibits rusticated student from appearing for exam

Vadodara MS University Friday prohibited Kundan Kumar Mahato, the former Fine Arts student who was debarred on May 13 following a controversy over an artwork, from appearing for the regular offline examination although the university generated his hall ticket terming him as “eligible” on June 29.

The Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) handed over a letter to Kundan on Friday stating that since he has been debarred, he cannot be allowed to appear for the examinations.

On Friday, Kundan reached the faculty campus to appear for the Philosophy of Art-II paper, scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

Kundan said that the invigilators did not allow him to enter the examination hall although his name was featured on the “list” for eligible students, put up inside the examination hall.

“Since I have filed an appeal before the Vice-Chancellor to reconsider the rustication, I presumed that they were allowing me to appear for the exam until the appeal is decided… I had reached the examination hall earlier than the scheduled time. When the invigilators identified me, they told me I could not appear for the exam,” Kundan told The Indian Express.

Thereafter, Kundan says, the supervisors called the Dean of FFA, Jayaram Poduval, who explained to Kundan that he could not appear for the examination due to the order to debar him.

“I told the Dean that since a hall ticket has been generated in my name which says I am eligible, and my name also features on the list of students appearing for the examination at the centre, I could not just leave without having a legal communication about the prohibition…,” Kundan said, adding that the Dean then handed over a letter to him explicitly stating that he could not appear for the examinations.

Kundan’s batch of the First year of Sculpture of Master of Visual Arts is slated to appear for two more examinations —Modern Art -II and History of Sculpture-II — on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

According to Kundan’s advocate Hitesh Gupta, the appeal filed before MSU was not taken up for discussion in the Syndicate meeting held Thursday due to opposition from a Syndicate member, Hasmukh Vaghela, who had led the protestors to the FFA on May 5 after pictures of Kundan’s artwork went viral.

Advocate Gupta said, “The appeal before the university is to reconsider its decision as per the provisions of the rules of the MSU Act… Kundan has been denied justice as he was not even given a hearing. They deliberately set aside the discussion on his appeal on Thursday and have deferred it to July 5, by when the examinations will be over… Since the hall ticket generated has termed him as ‘eligible’, we had hope that the MSU was at least allowing him to appear for the examination… We are now preparing to take the legal recourse in this matter.”

MSU Vice Chancellor VK Shrivastava, to whom Kundan’s appeal is addressed, as well as the Registrar Krishnakumar Chudasma and Dean Jayaram Poduval, remained unavailable for comments.