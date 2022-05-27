scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Vadodara: Man sustains arm fracture in fifth stray cattle attack this month

The corporation has announced a restart of the crackdown on people who let their cattle roam on the roads, an exercise that was initiated last year but was paused.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
May 27, 2022 6:19:56 pm
mevani, mevani cow protection, cow protection, cow protection group, mevani cow protection group, ban on cow protection group, mevani cow group ban, jignesh mevani, indian express news, india newsThe VMC finds itself on the backfoot as cattle menace continues in Vadodara (Representational/Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

In the fifth such incident this month, a 57-year-old man was attacked by a cow in the Nizampura area of Vadodara city in Gujarat.

A security guard, Mulji Christian, was late on Thursday night attacked by a stray cow while returning home from work. Christian suffered a fracture on his left forearm.

On Friday, after getting a cast on his hand, Christian told reporters, “I was returning from work on Thursday when a cow charged towards me. I could not dodge the attack and it threw me to the ground with so much impact that I could feel my hand crushing as it hit the ground… My wife is already suffering from partial paralysis; I am the only earning member as my sons have separated from us. I hope the administration will at least provide me basic compensation for the medical treatment and the days lost at work now.”

On Friday, Mayor Keyur Rokadia met the family of an 18-year-old diploma student of MS University, Henil Patel, who lost his right eye in an attack by a cow on May 12. Patel suffered injuries to his right eye when a horn of the bovine pierced him on Waghodia Road. The corporation has announced a restart of the crackdown on people who let their cattle roam on the roads, an exercise that was initiated in October last year but paused later.

On Friday, Congress corporator from the area, Pushpa Vaghela, visited the house of Christian and said, “Who is responsible for the safety of the people? When BJP state president CR Paatil had picked on the mayor over this issue last year, we supported the mayor because he is the president of the general board. But clearly, the VMC (Vadodara Municipal Corporation) is not able to handle the situation. If the cows are going to injure and maim people and the civic body is unable to rein in the cattle, there is a serious problem with the people leading the civic body.”

Last week, a 22-year-old two-wheeler rider met with an accident on Sama Savli Road when a cow ran into him. He underwent surgery to treat the dislocation of his left shoulder sustained during the attack.

A 24-year-old man sustained facial injuries in a cow attack on Monday and a nine-year-old girl sustained head injuries and sutures on her face in a cow attack in Koyali village in Vadodara district on the same day.

