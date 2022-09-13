Vadodara man held for ‘raping 13-yr-old girl he befriended via social media’

Police in Vadodara arrested a man Monday in a case of alleged atrocity and rape of a 13-year-old girl after luring her into accompanying him to a birthday party.

According to the FIR filed, the accused had befriended the victim on a social media site as he used to work in the neighbourhood of her residence.

On Saturday, the victim’s uncle dropped her off at her tuition classes as usual from where the accused picked her up. The minor had informed her uncle that she was planning to attend a friend’s birthday party and would come home late than usual, police said.

“The accused picked her from tuition class and took her home, where he introduced her to his family members as his friend. He then took her into his bedroom and threatened to kill her if she did not give in to his advances…” Assistant Commissioner of Police, AV Rajgor, told media persons Monday. According to the FIR, the father of the victim began searching for her when she failed to return home.

“The father also called up the friend, who the victim had used as an alibi to attend the birthday party of the accused. But the friend informed the father that his daughter had not visited their home and there was no birthday party scheduled at her residence… The family then called up an unknown number that the victim had dialled from her mother’s phone before leaving for her tuition classes that evening. An unknown person received the call and informed that the victim would be home soon,” the police release said.

On returning home, the victim narrated the incident to her family and admitted that she had befriended the accused through a social media application.

“She told her family that he had tried to assault her and forced himself upon her… He had also threatened her that if she revealed anything to her parents, he would kidnap her and take her away… We have begun an investigation and as needed, we will continue to add relevant sections to the complaint filed by the victim’s father. The accused has been arrested,” Rajgor said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping (363), Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (324), rape with a minor under the age of 16 [376(3)], criminal intimidation [506(2)] as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.