Vadodara man held after info on child pornography

Vadodara Crime Branch on Monday arrested a man in an alleged case of child pornography after receiving information through Cyber TipLine from the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Vadodara cyber police arrested Saddam Sheikh Ibrahim on Monday and began an investigation. In an official release, the Vadodara cyber police said that the accused was “uncooperative” during questioning, however, police managed to retrieve the videos that were allegedly deleted from his mobile phone. “Using cyber forensic tools, police retrieved incriminating evidence of child pornography and arrested him under relevant sections of the IT Act, 2000, following Covid-19 protocols,” the release said.

“Tipline reports” of child pornography are generated by NCMEC after monitoring websites, search engines, and social media platforms through artificial intelligence. NCMEC, with the help of the FBI, regularly shares the reports with India’s NCRB , which then shares them with cyber police of all states.