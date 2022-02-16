Vadodara: Thief targeting long-distance train passengers held; valuables worth Rs 11 lakh recovered

The crime branch of the Western Railway in Vadodara on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 11.43 lakh from passengers on long-distance trains.

Rakesh Ahirwar, a native of UP and a resident of Dadra Nagar Haveli’s Silvassa city, was arrested from Paneri village, near UP’s Lalitpur, when he had gone there to attend a wedding, the police said.

The police said Ahirwar used to target sleeping passengers and that they had recovered gold ornaments of 238g including two necklaces, three bracelets, and rings as well as several mobile phones from the accused—the total loot amounting to Rs 11.43 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Jadav said that as complaints of thefts on trains increased, the crime branch began an investigation by scanning CCTV footage from railway stations under the Vadodara division.

“Inspector Utsav Barot received a tip-off that the suspect was in his native state of Uttar Pradesh. A team of the crime branch went to UP and kept a watch in civil clothes, scanning markets and fields as the accused had been changing his location. Finally, the accused arrived to attend a wedding in a village near Lalitpur and was caught,” he said.

Jadav said that Ahirwar was wanted in three cases. “We have produced the accused before a court and sought his remand to question him about other crimes he might be involved in,” he said.