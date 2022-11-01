Vadodara lawyer urges HC to take suo motu action in Morbi bridge collapse

Following the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people on Sunday, Vadodara-based advocate Bhaumik Shah filed a PIL in the Gujarat High Court urging the court to initiate a suo motu action in the case to arrest the owner of the company contracted for the repair and maintenance of the bridge as well as the civic administration of Morbi.

Shah has also urged the court to declare guidelines to avert similar tragedies in the future.

In his petition before the HC, Shah said that the owners of the company that was engaged to repair the bridge and manage its operations should be booked in the FIR and arrested immediately, apart from officials of the civic administration that “neglected their duty” of inspecting the structure before opening it to public.

“An FIR should be immediately registered against the owner of the company, the Chief Officer of the Municipality, and other officials responsible for the structure,” the advocate said.

Shah said, “The people have suffered this tragic fate due to the substandard work by the contractor… On the one hand, the government wants to boost tourism but it takes laws and rules lightly in such places where tragedies can destroy lives… Prima facie, it appears that the administration and the contractor, both, did not comply with the guidelines in place before inaugurating the renovated bridge… When such a tragedy happens, there are forensic teams rushed to the spot, an SIT is formed and those who are responsible are booked in FIRs. Instead, it would be better if there are rules in place to avert tragedy… The HC needs to put in place guidelines for inspection and fitness of structures, which cannot be compromised with.”

Shah also urged the court to direct the police to book the owner of the firm and also the officials of the municipality.

“There needs to be a probe into how the contractor won this contract, and why he inaugurated the bridge without the presence of any administration officials. It has come to light that the contractor did not take a fitness certificate either. But surprisingly, the contractor has not been booked in the FIR. He should have been booked right in the beginning,” he added.