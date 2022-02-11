Vadodara interfaith couple: Three members of woman’s family booked for rioting and assault

The Gotri police station in Vadodara Thursday booked three members of a woman’s family and six other unidentified persons in an alleged case of rioting and abduction after they barged into the house of a man, assaulted him, and took away the woman to whom he was to get married in a few days.

The couple, belonging to different faiths, had eloped and returned to the city to register their marriage, the police said.

Three people, including the woman’s parents, have been detained for allegedly breaking into the 22-year-old complainant’s house and assaulting him before forcibly taking away the woman in an autorickshaw against her will and threatening the couple with dire consequences.

The incident took place Wednesday when the complainant and the woman were at his residence in the Gotri area. The woman’s family, who resides in Tandalja, arrived at the complainant’s residence along with six others, broke open the iron grille of the window, and entered the house.

“In order to further a pre-meditated crime, the group assaulted the complainant, banged his head against the iron grille, and left him helpless; they then assaulted the woman and slapped her before forcibly dragging her away. They abducted her by taking her into an autorickshaw against her will and drove away,” a police release said Thursday. Assistant Commissioner of Police, D Division, AV Rajgor said, “Investigation has begun into the case and the family members have been detained on Thursday… The couple is of marriageable age. They had previously left their homes and gone away to Surat. When the police found them, based on the family’s complaint, the woman told the police that she wanted to live with the man. The two had applied for marriage registration and were waiting for the 30-day period before solemnising their nuptial vows… The family abducted the woman before that.”