Vadodara hit-and-run case: 4 accused to enter bond under CrPC 107

Four persons arrested in a fatal hit-and-run case involving a luxury car in Vadodara will sign a security bond under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after the incident on February 5 claimed a life.

Police on Tuesday started the process of security to prevent crime under the section. The driver was also charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the woman pillion rider died on Monday.

Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Soni said, “The four accused will sign a bond under CrPC sections as part of the preventive action of the police to ensure that a similar crime is not committed again…”

According to police, the incident took place near a petrol pump in Akota on Sunday where a couple riding a motorcycle was hit by a speeding luxury car.

The four accused — Snehal Patel, Vishal More, Saddam Shaikh and Maqsood Sindha — were arrested and granted bail on Monday.

As per the FIR, the four were intoxicated and Snehal Patel was at the wheels when their BMW car rammed a motorcycle that was exiting a petrol pump at Akota. Ayaz Shaikh and his wife Shaheen Shaikh who were on the bike were thrown off before they crashed on the windscreen of the car.

The four accused were initially booked under IPC sections 279, 227, 228 and 427 as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Prohibition Act. They were granted bail as per procedure.

On Tuesday, police summoned the accused to complete the process under CrPC 107, which provides for preventive measures in a crime (known as chapter case in non-legal term). On Monday, police booked Snehal Patel under section 304(A) of the IPC after the death of Shaheen. Ayaz is undergoing treatment at the SSG Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Investigating officer PSI RC Valand told this newspaper that the owner of the BMW had sent the car to Snehal Patel in Vadodara to help with the RTO registration process for an address in Daman.

“Patel decided to take the car for a spin with his friends. They were all intoxicated. We have added section 304(A) against Patel as he was the one at the wheels,” Valand said.

The car will remain the property of the case until the owner can get a court direction to free it, police said.

Police added that Shaikh family completed the rituals for Shaheen on Tuesday. The couple has two children aged 15 and 11, police said.