Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Vadodara girl secures all-India rank 9 in NEET exams, five from Gujarat in top 50

Five students from Gujarat found a spot among the top 50 candidates in the NEET examinations, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late Wednesday.

Five students from Gujarat found a spot among the top 50 candidates in the NEET examinations.

For 17-year-old Zeel Vyas, securing the 9th all-India rank in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) examinations — and emerging Gujarat state topper —came as a surprise on Thursday. What followed was euphoric congratulatory calls from across the country, news interviews, and the sudden realisation that she needs to renew her goals.

Five students from Gujarat found a spot among the top 50 candidates in the NEET examinations, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late Wednesday — the others being Jay Rajyaguru (AIR 16) from Ahmedabad, Helly Mehul Patel (AIR 31), Nitant Bhavik Joshi (AIR 32) from Surat and Rupavatiya Rushi (AIR 48).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Zeel, a student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans school in Makarpura in Vadodara, said, “I am happy. I had expected the marks, but not the rank. It came as a pleasant surprise… But, now, I realise I have achieved my aim. I need to sit back and aim for something again!”

Zeel, who prefers to secure her admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, is the only child of a Vadodara-based physician and pharmacist couple.

Zeel’s father Dr Vipul Vyas and mother Vaishali are ecstatic. Zeel says, “My parents are very proud of my achievement and that makes it even more important.. They have played a very important role in shaping me. Although I come from a family with a medical background, pursuing a career in medicine is out of my own interest… However, I do not plan to become a practicing doctor. I am keen on pursuing medical research after taking up MBBS.”

Following his family’s footsteps, Jay Rajyaguru (18) from Ahmedabad is about to become the latest member of his family to study MBBS.

Both his parents-Dipak and Nina — and his sister, the only sibling, are doctors – and so is his maternal grandfather.
With the score of 706 in NEET UG 2022, and an AIR of 16, Jay is hoping to complete his medical education from AIIMS Delhi. He has topped in Gujarat among the male candidates.

Having seen the kind of respect his parents got from the society, Jay decided to follow in their footsteps, when he was in Class 8. “I looked up to my father as a role model. He is a renowned urologist. Even though I liked engineering almost equally, growing up in a family of doctors tilted the scale in favour of medicine,” he says.
He was so determined to achieve his dream that he would travel 70 kms every alternate day, for months, from his home in Mehsana toAhmedabad to get his doubts cleared from his coaching teachers.

His father, Dipak says, “He is an allrounder, very down to earth and much focussed, be it his studies or any other activity.”

As the Covid pandemic was in rage, Jay had to complete his NEET prepration through online classes.

“The online classes were as real as in person classes. I also had one-on-one classes whenever required for clearing my doubts. My teachers were very supportive and lifted my spirit when I scored low in class tests,” he recollects.
Surat boy Nitant Bhavik Joshi (18), who studied at J H Ambani school in Surat, got 99.2 percent in Class 12 Science Board examinations.

Nitant’s father Bhavik Joshi is an engineer serving with Reliance Company, while his mother Sapna Joshi is a housewife, and his elder sister Jetal Joshi is presently in the final year of MBBS from Surat Government medical college.

Nitant Joshi told Indian Express , “I have never followed any study time table. I used to make a study timetable daily, after waking up at 6.00 am and prepare my whole day schedule. On Sunday evenings, I used to play cricket with my friends and get refreshed. I also avoided attending social functions, as it distracts our concentration in studies. I have a dream to study in AIIMS Delhi and I am confident that I will achieve it. My family members and my coaching centre (Allen) had helped me a lot.”

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:32:52 pm
