Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Vadodara gets specialty cardiac hospital

The new facility will provide treatment to patients from across Central Gujarat. The state government has also approved the appointment of cardiologists and other super specialists for the hospital, a government release said Saturday.

Vadodara MLA and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Manisha Vakil, conveyed her gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for approving the hospital, the release said.

Vadodara may have missed out on getting an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) but the state government Saturday approved a new multi-specialty hospital for the city that will come up at the Anusya Leprosy campus. The new hospital, to be built at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore, will provide the state-of-the-art treatment for cardiac illnesses.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:22:05 pm
