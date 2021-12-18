Vadodara: Five-year-old killed as car runs over family of street dwellers, one arrested

The Manjalpur police in Vadodara on Saturday arrested a man whose car allegedly ran over a family of street dwellers, killing a five-year-old and injuring two others in the city’s Makarpura GIDC area.

The accused, identified as Padra resident Ramesh Vankar, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as rash and negligent driving.

Cops said the accident occurred late Friday evening. A woman sitting on a cot beside the road and an eight-year-old child sustained injuries in the accident, they said.

The victim’s father Kamlesh Vasuniya hails from Dahod district and works as a daily wage labourer in Vadodara. On Friday evening, Vasuniya’s sister Lalita was visiting them and the family was seated on the roadside. The accused was allegedly speeding and his vehicle rammed into the cot on which Lalita was seated. Lalita and the older child are undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital, where five-year-old Arpit was declared dead on arrival.

Following the accident, locals caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the Manjalpur police station which is located across the road from the accident site.