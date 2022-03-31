Vadodara: Five get life imprisonment in 2018 murder of autorickshaw driver over parking row

The Vadodara sessions court on Wednesday sentenced to life five people, including a woman, in the 2018 murder of an autorickshaw driver during a petty fight over the parking space of a building in the Tandalja area of the city. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 65,000 on the convicted, failing to pay which, they will have to serve an additional sentence of six months in prison.

In the order, Additional Sessions Judge YA Bhavsar held the five — Parvez Shaikh (42), Farida Shaikh (46), Farooq Shaikh (54), Farhan Shaikh (25) and Mohammad Munaf Shaikh (44) — guilty of murder in the July 2018 case at JP Road police station, in which Illyas Memon (23) was stabbed to death over a parking row.

The incident happened on July 24, 2018, when Memon parked his rickshaw outside his residential building irking the accused Shaikh family, who ran a chicken shop on the ground floor. During a heated confrontation between Memon and Shaikh, the prosecution contended, Farhan and Munna first attacked Memon. Munna held Memon from the back and Farhan stabbed him with a butcher’s knife, the prosecution said. Later, the accused also smashed his head with a stone, it added.

While Memon died during treatment, his father Ayub, who had tried to intervene in the fight to save his son, was also injured, according to the prosecution. Munna, Farhan and his parents Farooq and Farida, along with their employee Parvez, were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for murder (302), attempt to murder (307), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), rioting with a deadly weapon (148), members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention (149), criminal conspiracy [120(B)] as well as Gujarat Police Act.

Upholding the prosecution’s argument, Judge YA Bhavsar rejected the defence plea to consider the age of some of the accused in the case, who were not directly involved in the crime. The court said, “While it does not fit the description of a rarest of rare case, there is no doubt that the crime is serious and at least a punishment of life imprisonment is appropriate in the case…”

Assistant Government Pleader Smriti Trivedi, who argued the case for the prosecution, said, “The court has considered the medical, oral, and documentary evidence and held the five accused guilty of the crime. The accused have been awarded rigorous imprisonment for life. They have also been fined Rs 65,000 each. Anyone failing to pay the penalty will have to additionally serve six months in prison.”